IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
12.00 USD 0.08 (0.67%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IRS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.87.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
11.88 12.87
Rango anual
10.61 17.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.92
- Open
- 11.99
- Bid
- 12.00
- Ask
- 12.30
- Low
- 11.88
- High
- 12.87
- Volumen
- 588
- Cambio diario
- 0.67%
- Cambio mensual
- -16.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.41%
- Cambio anual
- 5.17%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B