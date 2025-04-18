货币 / IRS
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
12.07 USD 0.15 (1.26%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IRS汇率已更改1.26%。当日，交易品种以低点11.97和高点12.87进行交易。
关注IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IRS新闻
- Trump Administration Halts I.R.S. Crackdown on Major Tax Shelters
- Unlocking Value In Argentina: Why IRSA’s Assets Still Trade Below NAV (NYSE:IRS)
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- IRS Loses Top Crypto Enforcer After Only 90 Days On The Job
- He Tried to Endorse From the Pulpit. He Wound Up Without a Church.
- The Auctioneer and the Treasury Chief: How Billy Long Fell Short at the I.R.S.
- Trump Is Replacing Billy Long as I.R.S. Commissioner
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Truemed, a Start-Up Run by an RFK. Jr. Aide, Gives Tax Breaks for Meat and Mattresses
- He Helped Big Companies Dodge Taxes. Now He’s Writing the Rules.
- US Treasury Officially Removes Controversial Biden-Era Crypto Broker Reporting Rules
- You Saved and Saved for Retirement. Now You Need a Plan to Cash Out.
- How the $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ for Newborns Will Work
- South Bay CEO sentenced for failing to pay employment taxes
- IRS Intensifies Scrutiny Of Crypto With Surge In Warning Letters
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Biden’s I.R.S. Doubled Audits on the Wealthy, Data Shows
- Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans
- IRSA: Resilient Fundamentals And Long-Term Growth Potential (NYSE:IRS)
- Trump’s Pick to Lead I.R.S. Promoted a Nonexistent Tax Credit
- Opinion: More SALT should be on America’s tax-deduction menu. Way more.
- Head of I.R.S. Being Ousted Amid Treasury’s Power Struggle With Elon Musk
日范围
11.97 12.87
年范围
10.61 17.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.92
- 开盘价
- 11.99
- 卖价
- 12.07
- 买价
- 12.37
- 最低价
- 11.97
- 最高价
- 12.87
- 交易量
- 255
- 日变化
- 1.26%
- 月变化
- -15.89%
- 6个月变化
- -6.87%
- 年变化
- 5.78%
