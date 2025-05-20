Moedas / IRS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
11.68 USD 0.32 (2.67%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IRS para hoje mudou para -2.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.62 e o mais alto foi 12.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRS Notícias
- IRS Official Sues Agency, Accusing It of Leaking Private Data to Fox News and Others
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Trump Administration Halts I.R.S. Crackdown on Major Tax Shelters
- Unlocking Value In Argentina: Why IRSA’s Assets Still Trade Below NAV (NYSE:IRS)
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- IRS Loses Top Crypto Enforcer After Only 90 Days On The Job
- He Tried to Endorse From the Pulpit. He Wound Up Without a Church.
- The Auctioneer and the Treasury Chief: How Billy Long Fell Short at the I.R.S.
- Trump Is Replacing Billy Long as I.R.S. Commissioner
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Truemed, a Start-Up Run by an RFK. Jr. Aide, Gives Tax Breaks for Meat and Mattresses
- He Helped Big Companies Dodge Taxes. Now He’s Writing the Rules.
- US Treasury Officially Removes Controversial Biden-Era Crypto Broker Reporting Rules
- You Saved and Saved for Retirement. Now You Need a Plan to Cash Out.
- How the $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ for Newborns Will Work
- South Bay CEO sentenced for failing to pay employment taxes
- IRS Intensifies Scrutiny Of Crypto With Surge In Warning Letters
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Biden’s I.R.S. Doubled Audits on the Wealthy, Data Shows
- Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans
- IRSA: Resilient Fundamentals And Long-Term Growth Potential (NYSE:IRS)
- Trump’s Pick to Lead I.R.S. Promoted a Nonexistent Tax Credit
Faixa diária
11.62 12.06
Faixa anual
10.61 17.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.00
- Open
- 11.99
- Bid
- 11.68
- Ask
- 11.98
- Low
- 11.62
- High
- 12.06
- Volume
- 202
- Mudança diária
- -2.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -18.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.88%
- Mudança anual
- 2.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh