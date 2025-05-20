KurseKategorien
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar

11.52 USD 0.48 (4.00%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IRS hat sich für heute um -4.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
11.29 12.06
Jahresspanne
10.61 17.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.00
Eröffnung
11.99
Bid
11.52
Ask
11.82
Tief
11.29
Hoch
12.06
Volumen
900
Tagesänderung
-4.00%
Monatsänderung
-19.72%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.11%
Jahresänderung
0.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K