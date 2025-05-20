Währungen / IRS
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
11.52 USD 0.48 (4.00%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IRS hat sich für heute um -4.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
IRS News
- IRS Official Sues Agency, Accusing It of Leaking Private Data to Fox News and Others
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Trump Administration Halts I.R.S. Crackdown on Major Tax Shelters
- Unlocking Value In Argentina: Why IRSA’s Assets Still Trade Below NAV (NYSE:IRS)
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- IRS Loses Top Crypto Enforcer After Only 90 Days On The Job
- He Tried to Endorse From the Pulpit. He Wound Up Without a Church.
- The Auctioneer and the Treasury Chief: How Billy Long Fell Short at the I.R.S.
- Trump Is Replacing Billy Long as I.R.S. Commissioner
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Truemed, a Start-Up Run by an RFK. Jr. Aide, Gives Tax Breaks for Meat and Mattresses
- He Helped Big Companies Dodge Taxes. Now He’s Writing the Rules.
- US Treasury Officially Removes Controversial Biden-Era Crypto Broker Reporting Rules
- You Saved and Saved for Retirement. Now You Need a Plan to Cash Out.
- How the $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ for Newborns Will Work
- South Bay CEO sentenced for failing to pay employment taxes
- IRS Intensifies Scrutiny Of Crypto With Surge In Warning Letters
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Biden’s I.R.S. Doubled Audits on the Wealthy, Data Shows
- Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans
- IRSA: Resilient Fundamentals And Long-Term Growth Potential (NYSE:IRS)
- Trump’s Pick to Lead I.R.S. Promoted a Nonexistent Tax Credit
Tagesspanne
11.29 12.06
Jahresspanne
10.61 17.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.00
- Eröffnung
- 11.99
- Bid
- 11.52
- Ask
- 11.82
- Tief
- 11.29
- Hoch
- 12.06
- Volumen
- 900
- Tagesänderung
- -4.00%
- Monatsänderung
- -19.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.11%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.96%
