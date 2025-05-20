CotationsSections
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar

11.91 USD 0.39 (3.39%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IRS a changé de 3.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.61 et à un maximum de 12.36.

Suivez la dynamique IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
11.61 12.36
Range Annuel
10.61 17.67
Clôture Précédente
11.52
Ouverture
11.64
Bid
11.91
Ask
12.21
Plus Bas
11.61
Plus Haut
12.36
Volume
1.054 K
Changement quotidien
3.39%
Changement Mensuel
-17.00%
Changement à 6 Mois
-8.10%
Changement Annuel
4.38%
