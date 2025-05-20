Devises / IRS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
11.91 USD 0.39 (3.39%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IRS a changé de 3.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.61 et à un maximum de 12.36.
Suivez la dynamique IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRS Nouvelles
- IRS Official Sues Agency, Accusing It of Leaking Private Data to Fox News and Others
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Trump Administration Halts I.R.S. Crackdown on Major Tax Shelters
- Unlocking Value In Argentina: Why IRSA’s Assets Still Trade Below NAV (NYSE:IRS)
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- IRS Loses Top Crypto Enforcer After Only 90 Days On The Job
- He Tried to Endorse From the Pulpit. He Wound Up Without a Church.
- The Auctioneer and the Treasury Chief: How Billy Long Fell Short at the I.R.S.
- Trump Is Replacing Billy Long as I.R.S. Commissioner
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Truemed, a Start-Up Run by an RFK. Jr. Aide, Gives Tax Breaks for Meat and Mattresses
- He Helped Big Companies Dodge Taxes. Now He’s Writing the Rules.
- US Treasury Officially Removes Controversial Biden-Era Crypto Broker Reporting Rules
- You Saved and Saved for Retirement. Now You Need a Plan to Cash Out.
- How the $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ for Newborns Will Work
- South Bay CEO sentenced for failing to pay employment taxes
- IRS Intensifies Scrutiny Of Crypto With Surge In Warning Letters
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Biden’s I.R.S. Doubled Audits on the Wealthy, Data Shows
- Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans
- IRSA: Resilient Fundamentals And Long-Term Growth Potential (NYSE:IRS)
- Trump’s Pick to Lead I.R.S. Promoted a Nonexistent Tax Credit
Range quotidien
11.61 12.36
Range Annuel
10.61 17.67
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.52
- Ouverture
- 11.64
- Bid
- 11.91
- Ask
- 12.21
- Plus Bas
- 11.61
- Plus Haut
- 12.36
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.39%
- Changement Mensuel
- -17.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.10%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.38%
20 septembre, samedi