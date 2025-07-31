クォートセクション
通貨 / IMO
IMO: Imperial Oil Limited

94.50 USD 0.75 (0.79%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IMOの今日の為替レートは、-0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.97の安値と95.46の高値で取引されました。

Imperial Oil Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
93.97 95.46
1年のレンジ
58.78 96.09
以前の終値
95.25
始値
94.83
買値
94.50
買値
94.80
安値
93.97
高値
95.46
出来高
753
1日の変化
-0.79%
1ヶ月の変化
4.88%
6ヶ月の変化
30.71%
1年の変化
34.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K