IMO: Imperial Oil Limited
94.50 USD 0.75 (0.79%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IMOの今日の為替レートは、-0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.97の安値と95.46の高値で取引されました。
Imperial Oil Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
93.97 95.46
1年のレンジ
58.78 96.09
- 以前の終値
- 95.25
- 始値
- 94.83
- 買値
- 94.50
- 買値
- 94.80
- 安値
- 93.97
- 高値
- 95.46
- 出来高
- 753
- 1日の変化
- -0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.71%
- 1年の変化
- 34.96%
