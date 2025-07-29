Currencies / IMO
IMO: Imperial Oil Limited
92.91 USD 1.93 (2.12%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMO exchange rate has changed by 2.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.83 and at a high of 93.09.
Follow Imperial Oil Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
90.83 93.09
Year Range
58.78 93.09
- Previous Close
- 90.98
- Open
- 91.39
- Bid
- 92.91
- Ask
- 93.21
- Low
- 90.83
- High
- 93.09
- Volume
- 753
- Daily Change
- 2.12%
- Month Change
- 3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.51%
- Year Change
- 32.69%
