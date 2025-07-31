Valute / IMO
IMO: Imperial Oil Limited
91.88 USD 2.12 (2.26%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMO ha avuto una variazione del -2.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.79 e ad un massimo di 94.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Imperial Oil Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
91.79 94.25
Intervallo Annuale
58.78 96.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 94.00
- Apertura
- 93.74
- Bid
- 91.88
- Ask
- 92.18
- Minimo
- 91.79
- Massimo
- 94.25
- Volume
- 1.037 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.22%
20 settembre, sabato