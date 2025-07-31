QuotazioniSezioni
IMO: Imperial Oil Limited

91.88 USD 2.12 (2.26%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IMO ha avuto una variazione del -2.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.79 e ad un massimo di 94.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Imperial Oil Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
91.79 94.25
Intervallo Annuale
58.78 96.09
Chiusura Precedente
94.00
Apertura
93.74
Bid
91.88
Ask
92.18
Minimo
91.79
Massimo
94.25
Volume
1.037 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.26%
Variazione Mensile
1.98%
Variazione Semestrale
27.08%
Variazione Annuale
31.22%
