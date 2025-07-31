货币 / IMO
IMO: Imperial Oil Limited
95.25 USD 2.34 (2.52%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IMO汇率已更改2.52%。当日，交易品种以低点93.23和高点96.09进行交易。
关注Imperial Oil Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IMO新闻
日范围
93.23 96.09
年范围
58.78 96.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 92.91
- 开盘价
- 93.23
- 卖价
- 95.25
- 买价
- 95.55
- 最低价
- 93.23
- 最高价
- 96.09
- 交易量
- 1.440 K
- 日变化
- 2.52%
- 月变化
- 5.72%
- 6个月变化
- 31.74%
- 年变化
- 36.03%
