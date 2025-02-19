クォートセクション
IHDG: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

46.53 USD 0.61 (1.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IHDGの今日の為替レートは、1.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.31の安値と46.56の高値で取引されました。

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

IHDG株の現在の価格は？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの株価は本日46.53です。46.31 - 46.56内で取引され、前日の終値は45.92、取引量は429に達しました。IHDGのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの株は配当を出しますか？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの現在の価格は46.53です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は5.25%やUSDにも注目します。IHDGの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IHDG株を買う方法は？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの株は現在46.53で購入可能です。注文は通常46.53または46.83付近で行われ、429や0.35%が市場の動きを示します。IHDGの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

IHDG株に投資する方法は？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundへの投資では、年間の値幅38.14 - 47.53と現在の46.53を考慮します。注文は多くの場合46.53や46.83で行われる前に、0.58%や6.74%と比較されます。IHDGの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの株の最高値は？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの過去1年の最高値は47.53でした。38.14 - 47.53内で株価は大きく変動し、45.92と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundの株の最低値は？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund(IHDG)の年間最安値は38.14でした。現在の46.53や38.14 - 47.53と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IHDGの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IHDGの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fundは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、45.92、5.25%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
46.31 46.56
1年のレンジ
38.14 47.53
以前の終値
45.92
始値
46.37
買値
46.53
買値
46.83
安値
46.31
高値
46.56
出来高
429
1日の変化
1.33%
1ヶ月の変化
0.58%
6ヶ月の変化
6.74%
1年の変化
5.25%
14 10月, 火曜日
00:00
ALL
IMF会合
実際
期待
08:00
ALL
IEA月次石油市場レポート
実際
期待
12:45
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
16:20
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
19:25
USD
FRB Walle理事発言
実際
期待