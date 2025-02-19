- Overview
IHDG: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
IHDG exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.31 and at a high of 46.56.
Follow WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IHDG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IHDG stock price today?
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 46.55 today. It trades within 46.31 - 46.56, yesterday's close was 45.92, and trading volume reached 230. The live price chart of IHDG shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 46.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.29% and USD. View the chart live to track IHDG movements.
How to buy IHDG stock?
You can buy WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 46.55. Orders are usually placed near 46.55 or 46.85, while 230 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow IHDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IHDG stock?
Investing in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.14 - 47.53 and current price 46.55. Many compare 0.63% and 6.79% before placing orders at 46.55 or 46.85. Explore the IHDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 47.53. Within 38.14 - 47.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) over the year was 38.14. Comparing it with the current 46.55 and 38.14 - 47.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IHDG stock split?
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.92, and 5.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.92
- Open
- 46.37
- Bid
- 46.55
- Ask
- 46.85
- Low
- 46.31
- High
- 46.56
- Volume
- 230
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.79%
- Year Change
- 5.29%
