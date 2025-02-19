IHDG: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
今日IHDG汇率已更改1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点46.31和高点46.46进行交易。
关注WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IHDG新闻
常见问题解答
IHDG股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票今天的定价为46.44。它在46.31 - 46.46范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为45.92，交易量达到113。IHDG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund目前的价值为46.44。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IHDG走势。
如何购买IHDG股票？
您可以以46.44的当前价格购买WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票。订单通常设置在46.44或46.74附近，而113和0.15%显示市场活动。立即关注IHDG的实时图表更新。
如何投资IHDG股票？
投资WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund需要考虑年度范围38.14 - 47.53和当前价格46.44。许多人在以46.44或46.74下订单之前，会比较0.39%和。实时查看IHDG价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund的最高价格是47.53。在38.14 - 47.53内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund（IHDG）的最低价格为38.14。将其与当前的46.44和38.14 - 47.53进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IHDG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IHDG股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、45.92和5.04%中可见。
