通貨 / HYD
HYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

50.91 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HYDの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.74の安値と50.92の高値で取引されました。

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.74 50.92
1年のレンジ
47.79 53.07
以前の終値
50.93
始値
50.81
買値
50.91
買値
51.21
安値
50.74
高値
50.92
出来高
751
1日の変化
-0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
3.39%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.45%
1年の変化
-3.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K