HYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
50.91 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HYDの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.74の安値と50.92の高値で取引されました。
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HYD News
1日のレンジ
50.74 50.92
1年のレンジ
47.79 53.07
- 以前の終値
- 50.93
- 始値
- 50.81
- 買値
- 50.91
- 買値
- 51.21
- 安値
- 50.74
- 高値
- 50.92
- 出来高
- 751
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.45%
- 1年の変化
- -3.94%
