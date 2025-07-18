货币 / HYD
HYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
50.93 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HYD汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点50.89和高点51.16进行交易。
关注VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
50.89 51.16
年范围
47.79 53.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.93
- 开盘价
- 50.96
- 卖价
- 50.93
- 买价
- 51.23
- 最低价
- 50.89
- 最高价
- 51.16
- 交易量
- 1.308 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 3.43%
- 6个月变化
- -0.41%
- 年变化
- -3.91%
