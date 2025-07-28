시세섹션
통화 / HYD
주식로 돌아가기

HYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

50.87 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

HYD 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.78이고 고가는 50.90이었습니다.

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HYD News

일일 변동 비율
50.78 50.90
년간 변동
47.79 53.07
이전 종가
50.91
시가
50.84
Bid
50.87
Ask
51.17
저가
50.78
고가
50.90
볼륨
514
일일 변동
-0.08%
월 변동
3.31%
6개월 변동
-0.53%
년간 변동율
-4.02%
20 9월, 토요일