HYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
50.87 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HYD 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.78이고 고가는 50.90이었습니다.
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck High Yield Muni ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
50.78 50.90
년간 변동
47.79 53.07
- 이전 종가
- 50.91
- 시가
- 50.84
- Bid
- 50.87
- Ask
- 51.17
- 저가
- 50.78
- 고가
- 50.90
- 볼륨
- 514
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 3.31%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.02%
20 9월, 토요일