クォートセクション
通貨 / GBTC
株に戻る

GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi

92.24 USD 1.47 (1.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GBTCの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.87の安値と92.62の高値で取引されました。

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undiviダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBTC News

1日のレンジ
91.87 92.62
1年のレンジ
46.82 96.62
以前の終値
90.77
始値
92.21
買値
92.24
買値
92.54
安値
91.87
高値
92.62
出来高
3.792 K
1日の変化
1.62%
1ヶ月の変化
7.39%
6ヶ月の変化
39.57%
1年の変化
82.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K