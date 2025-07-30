通貨 / GBTC
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi
92.24 USD 1.47 (1.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GBTCの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.87の安値と92.62の高値で取引されました。
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undiviダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
91.87 92.62
1年のレンジ
46.82 96.62
- 以前の終値
- 90.77
- 始値
- 92.21
- 買値
- 92.24
- 買値
- 92.54
- 安値
- 91.87
- 高値
- 92.62
- 出来高
- 3.792 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.57%
- 1年の変化
- 82.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K