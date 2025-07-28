Currencies / GBTC
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi
90.96 USD 0.46 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GBTC exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.04 and at a high of 91.06.
Follow Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
90.04 91.06
Year Range
46.82 96.62
- Previous Close
- 90.50
- Open
- 90.62
- Bid
- 90.96
- Ask
- 91.26
- Low
- 90.04
- High
- 91.06
- Volume
- 1.380 K
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 5.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.63%
- Year Change
- 80.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%