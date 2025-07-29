CotizacionesSecciones
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi

90.77 USD 0.96 (1.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GBTC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 89.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.34.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
89.99 91.34
Rango anual
46.82 96.62
Cierres anteriores
91.73
Open
91.27
Bid
90.77
Ask
91.07
Low
89.99
High
91.34
Volumen
6.853 K
Cambio diario
-1.05%
Cambio mensual
5.68%
Cambio a 6 meses
37.34%
Cambio anual
79.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B