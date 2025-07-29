Divisas / GBTC
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi
90.77 USD 0.96 (1.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GBTC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 89.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
89.99 91.34
Rango anual
46.82 96.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.73
- Open
- 91.27
- Bid
- 90.77
- Ask
- 91.07
- Low
- 89.99
- High
- 91.34
- Volumen
- 6.853 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 37.34%
- Cambio anual
- 79.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B