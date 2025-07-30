Valute / GBTC
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi
90.35 USD 1.89 (2.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GBTC ha avuto una variazione del -2.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.31 e ad un massimo di 91.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GBTC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
90.31 91.48
Intervallo Annuale
46.82 96.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.24
- Apertura
- 91.25
- Bid
- 90.35
- Ask
- 90.65
- Minimo
- 90.31
- Massimo
- 91.48
- Volume
- 2.705 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 78.80%
20 settembre, sabato