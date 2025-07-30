QuotazioniSezioni
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi

90.35 USD 1.89 (2.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GBTC ha avuto una variazione del -2.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.31 e ad un massimo di 91.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
90.31 91.48
Intervallo Annuale
46.82 96.62
Chiusura Precedente
92.24
Apertura
91.25
Bid
90.35
Ask
90.65
Minimo
90.31
Massimo
91.48
Volume
2.705 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.05%
Variazione Mensile
5.19%
Variazione Semestrale
36.71%
Variazione Annuale
78.80%
20 settembre, sabato