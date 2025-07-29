货币 / GBTC
GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi
91.73 USD 1.23 (1.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GBTC汇率已更改1.36%。当日，交易品种以低点90.04和高点91.82进行交易。
关注Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GBTC新闻
日范围
90.04 91.82
年范围
46.82 96.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.50
- 开盘价
- 90.62
- 卖价
- 91.73
- 买价
- 92.03
- 最低价
- 90.04
- 最高价
- 91.82
- 交易量
- 3.103 K
- 日变化
- 1.36%
- 月变化
- 6.80%
- 6个月变化
- 38.80%
- 年变化
- 81.54%
