CotationsSections
Devises / GBTC
Retour à Actions

GBTC: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi

90.35 USD 1.89 (2.05%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GBTC a changé de -2.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 90.31 et à un maximum de 91.48.

Suivez la dynamique Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivi. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBTC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
90.31 91.48
Range Annuel
46.82 96.62
Clôture Précédente
92.24
Ouverture
91.25
Bid
90.35
Ask
90.65
Plus Bas
90.31
Plus Haut
91.48
Volume
2.705 K
Changement quotidien
-2.05%
Changement Mensuel
5.19%
Changement à 6 Mois
36.71%
Changement Annuel
78.80%
20 septembre, samedi