FMC: FMC Corporation
37.19 USD 0.10 (0.27%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FMCの今日の為替レートは、-0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.72の安値と37.51の高値で取引されました。
FMC Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
36.72 37.51
1年のレンジ
32.83 67.27
- 以前の終値
- 37.29
- 始値
- 37.39
- 買値
- 37.19
- 買値
- 37.49
- 安値
- 36.72
- 高値
- 37.51
- 出来高
- 2.705 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.85%
- 1年の変化
- -43.46%
