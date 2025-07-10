クォートセクション
通貨 / FMC
FMC: FMC Corporation

37.19 USD 0.10 (0.27%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FMCの今日の為替レートは、-0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.72の安値と37.51の高値で取引されました。

FMC Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.72 37.51
1年のレンジ
32.83 67.27
以前の終値
37.29
始値
37.39
買値
37.19
買値
37.49
安値
36.72
高値
37.51
出来高
2.705 K
1日の変化
-0.27%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.22%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.85%
1年の変化
-43.46%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K