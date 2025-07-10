货币 / FMC
FMC: FMC Corporation
37.92 USD 0.92 (2.49%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FMC汇率已更改2.49%。当日，交易品种以低点36.95和高点37.96进行交易。
关注FMC Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
36.95 37.96
年范围
32.83 67.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.00
- 开盘价
- 37.07
- 卖价
- 37.92
- 买价
- 38.22
- 最低价
- 36.95
- 最高价
- 37.96
- 交易量
- 648
- 日变化
- 2.49%
- 月变化
- -2.34%
- 6个月变化
- -10.12%
- 年变化
- -42.35%
