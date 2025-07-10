Devises / FMC
FMC: FMC Corporation
36.23 USD 0.96 (2.58%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FMC a changé de -2.58% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.18 et à un maximum de 37.32.
Suivez la dynamique FMC Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
36.18 37.32
Range Annuel
32.83 67.27
- Clôture Précédente
- 37.19
- Ouverture
- 37.21
- Bid
- 36.23
- Ask
- 36.53
- Plus Bas
- 36.18
- Plus Haut
- 37.32
- Volume
- 3.242 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.58%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.70%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.13%
- Changement Annuel
- -44.92%
20 septembre, samedi