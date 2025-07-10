Moedas / FMC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FMC: FMC Corporation
37.07 USD 0.22 (0.59%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FMC para hoje mudou para -0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.85 e o mais alto foi 37.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FMC Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMC Notícias
- FMC Corporation: Undervalued Chemical Giant With A 6% Dividend Yield (NYSE:FMC)
- Why Is FMC (FMC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), FMC (NYSE:FMC)
- Earnings call transcript: FMC Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.04%
- FMC stock price target lowered to $48 from $49 at Barclays
- FMC Corporation: Dividend Cash Cow Trading At Decade-Low Prices (NYSE:FMC)
- FMC (FMC) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- FMC vs. CTVA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- FMC receives herbicide registration in Great Britain for wheat, barley
- FMC (FMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FMC's Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2 on Higher Volumes
- FMC (FMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- FMC Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue stabilizes with 1% growth amid strategic focus
- FMC earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Liberty LiLAC stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Dow (NYSE:DOW), FMC (NYSE:FMC)
- FMC (FMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- The Davenport Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DBALX)
- FMC Corporation announces quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share
- Uber To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
- FMC stock price target raised to $47 from $40 at RBC Capital
Faixa diária
36.85 37.40
Faixa anual
32.83 67.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.29
- Open
- 37.39
- Bid
- 37.07
- Ask
- 37.37
- Low
- 36.85
- High
- 37.40
- Volume
- 123
- Mudança diária
- -0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.14%
- Mudança anual
- -43.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh