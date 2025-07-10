Currencies / FMC
FMC: FMC Corporation
37.19 USD 0.46 (1.22%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FMC exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.05 and at a high of 37.93.
Follow FMC Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FMC News
- FMC Corporation: Undervalued Chemical Giant With A 6% Dividend Yield (NYSE:FMC)
- Why Is FMC (FMC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), FMC (NYSE:FMC)
- Earnings call transcript: FMC Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.04%
- FMC stock price target lowered to $48 from $49 at Barclays
- FMC Corporation: Dividend Cash Cow Trading At Decade-Low Prices (NYSE:FMC)
- FMC (FMC) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- FMC vs. CTVA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- FMC receives herbicide registration in Great Britain for wheat, barley
- FMC (FMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FMC's Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2 on Higher Volumes
- FMC (FMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- FMC Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue stabilizes with 1% growth amid strategic focus
- FMC earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Liberty LiLAC stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Dow (NYSE:DOW), FMC (NYSE:FMC)
- FMC (FMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- The Davenport Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DBALX)
- FMC Corporation announces quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share
- Uber To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
- FMC stock price target raised to $47 from $40 at RBC Capital
Daily Range
37.05 37.93
Year Range
32.83 67.27
- Previous Close
- 37.65
- Open
- 37.70
- Bid
- 37.19
- Ask
- 37.49
- Low
- 37.05
- High
- 37.93
- Volume
- 946
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -4.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.85%
- Year Change
- -43.46%
