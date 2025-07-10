QuotazioniSezioni
FMC: FMC Corporation

36.23 USD 0.96 (2.58%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FMC ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.18 e ad un massimo di 37.32.

Segui le dinamiche di FMC Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.18 37.32
Intervallo Annuale
32.83 67.27
Chiusura Precedente
37.19
Apertura
37.21
Bid
36.23
Ask
36.53
Minimo
36.18
Massimo
37.32
Volume
3.242 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.58%
Variazione Mensile
-6.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.13%
Variazione Annuale
-44.92%
20 settembre, sabato