FMC: FMC Corporation
36.23 USD 0.96 (2.58%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FMC ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.18 e ad un massimo di 37.32.
Segui le dinamiche di FMC Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.18 37.32
Intervallo Annuale
32.83 67.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.19
- Apertura
- 37.21
- Bid
- 36.23
- Ask
- 36.53
- Minimo
- 36.18
- Massimo
- 37.32
- Volume
- 3.242 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -44.92%
20 settembre, sabato