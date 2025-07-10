KurseKategorien
FMC: FMC Corporation

37.19 USD 0.10 (0.27%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FMC hat sich für heute um -0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 36.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.51 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die FMC Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
36.72 37.51
Jahresspanne
32.83 67.27
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
37.29
Eröffnung
37.39
Bid
37.19
Ask
37.49
Tief
36.72
Hoch
37.51
Volumen
2.705 K
Tagesänderung
-0.27%
Monatsänderung
-4.22%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.85%
Jahresänderung
-43.46%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K