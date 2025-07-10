Währungen / FMC
FMC: FMC Corporation
37.19 USD 0.10 (0.27%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FMC hat sich für heute um -0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 36.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.51 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die FMC Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
36.72 37.51
Jahresspanne
32.83 67.27
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 37.29
- Eröffnung
- 37.39
- Bid
- 37.19
- Ask
- 37.49
- Tief
- 36.72
- Hoch
- 37.51
- Volumen
- 2.705 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.27%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.85%
- Jahresänderung
- -43.46%
