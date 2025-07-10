Divisas / FMC
FMC: FMC Corporation
37.29 USD 0.29 (0.78%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FMC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 36.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.68.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FMC Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
36.95 38.68
Rango anual
32.83 67.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.00
- Open
- 37.07
- Bid
- 37.29
- Ask
- 37.59
- Low
- 36.95
- High
- 38.68
- Volumen
- 3.724 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.78%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.61%
- Cambio anual
- -43.31%
