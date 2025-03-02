通貨 / FCT
FCT: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I
9.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCTの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.92の安値と10.00の高値で取引されました。
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial Iダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCT News
- Fincantieri 1H 2025 slides reveal record €14.7B order intake, 45% EBITDA growth
- PHD: You Don’t Need A Doctorate To Recognize A Good Investment (NYSE:PHD)
- DSU: This Floating-Rate Heavy Fund Is Not Worth The Premium (NYSE:DSU)
- Deutsche Bank initiates Fincantieri stock with buy rating on defense growth
- Fincantieri initiated at “buy” by Deutsche Bank, TP set at €17
- FCT: NAV Destruction Is A Big Problem As This Fund Tries To Sustain Its Distribution
- EFT: Improved Valuation, But This Floater Fund Is Still A Sell
- FRA: Net Asset Value Destruction Continues As The Fund Maintains Distributions
- EU-Mexico trade deal could be finalized before year-end, Italy’s Tajani says
- Fincantieri reports 53.5% rise in Q1 core profit, driven by strong shipbuilding segment
- FSCO: Discount Narrowing But The Fund Could Deserve A Premium
1日のレンジ
9.92 10.00
1年のレンジ
8.61 10.59
- 以前の終値
- 9.92
- 始値
- 9.96
- 買値
- 9.92
- 買値
- 10.22
- 安値
- 9.92
- 高値
- 10.00
- 出来高
- 168
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.20%
- 1年の変化
- -3.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K