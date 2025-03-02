Currencies / FCT
FCT: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I
9.94 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FCT exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.92 and at a high of 9.98.
Follow First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FCT News
Daily Range
9.92 9.98
Year Range
8.61 10.59
- Previous Close
- 9.92
- Open
- 9.95
- Bid
- 9.94
- Ask
- 10.24
- Low
- 9.92
- High
- 9.98
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.00%
- Year Change
- -3.02%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K