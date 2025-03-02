QuotesSections
Currencies / FCT
Back to US Stock Market

FCT: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I

9.94 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FCT exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.92 and at a high of 9.98.

Follow First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FCT News

Daily Range
9.92 9.98
Year Range
8.61 10.59
Previous Close
9.92
Open
9.95
Bid
9.94
Ask
10.24
Low
9.92
High
9.98
Volume
103
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
-1.88%
6 Months Change
-1.00%
Year Change
-3.02%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K