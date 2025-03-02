货币 / FCT
FCT: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I
9.91 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FCT汇率已更改-0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点9.91和高点9.98进行交易。
关注First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
9.91 9.98
年范围
8.61 10.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.92
- 开盘价
- 9.95
- 卖价
- 9.91
- 买价
- 10.21
- 最低价
- 9.91
- 最高价
- 9.98
- 交易量
- 142
- 日变化
- -0.10%
- 月变化
- -2.17%
- 6个月变化
- -1.29%
- 年变化
- -3.32%
