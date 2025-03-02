통화 / FCT
FCT: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I
9.91 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FCT 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.91이고 고가는 9.98이었습니다.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FCT News
- Fincantieri 1H 2025 slides reveal record €14.7B order intake, 45% EBITDA growth
- PHD: You Don’t Need A Doctorate To Recognize A Good Investment (NYSE:PHD)
- DSU: This Floating-Rate Heavy Fund Is Not Worth The Premium (NYSE:DSU)
- Deutsche Bank initiates Fincantieri stock with buy rating on defense growth
- Fincantieri initiated at “buy” by Deutsche Bank, TP set at €17
- FCT: NAV Destruction Is A Big Problem As This Fund Tries To Sustain Its Distribution
- EFT: Improved Valuation, But This Floater Fund Is Still A Sell
- FRA: Net Asset Value Destruction Continues As The Fund Maintains Distributions
- EU-Mexico trade deal could be finalized before year-end, Italy’s Tajani says
- Fincantieri reports 53.5% rise in Q1 core profit, driven by strong shipbuilding segment
- FSCO: Discount Narrowing But The Fund Could Deserve A Premium
일일 변동 비율
9.91 9.98
년간 변동
8.61 10.59
- 이전 종가
- 9.92
- 시가
- 9.95
- Bid
- 9.91
- Ask
- 10.21
- 저가
- 9.91
- 고가
- 9.98
- 볼륨
- 142
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- -2.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.29%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.32%
20 9월, 토요일