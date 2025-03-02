Moedas / FCT
FCT: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I
9.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FCT para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.92 e o mais alto foi 10.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II of Beneficial I. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.92 10.00
Faixa anual
8.61 10.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.92
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.92
- Ask
- 10.22
- Low
- 9.92
- High
- 10.00
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.20%
- Mudança anual
- -3.22%
