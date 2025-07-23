クォートセクション
通貨 / EPRT
EPRT: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

30.20 USD 0.27 (0.90%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EPRTの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.73の安値と30.27の高値で取引されました。

Essential Properties Realty Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
29.73 30.27
1年のレンジ
27.44 34.88
以前の終値
29.93
始値
29.85
買値
30.20
買値
30.50
安値
29.73
高値
30.27
出来高
3.292 K
1日の変化
0.90%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.32%
1年の変化
-12.00%
