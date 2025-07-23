通貨 / EPRT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EPRT: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
30.20 USD 0.27 (0.90%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EPRTの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.73の安値と30.27の高値で取引されました。
Essential Properties Realty Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPRT News
- エッセンシャル・プロパティーズ・リアルティ・トラスト、2024年企業責任報告書を発表
- Essential Properties Realty Trust releases 2024 corporate responsibility report
- スティーフェル、エッセンシャル・プロパティーズ・リアルティ・トラストの目標株価を引き下げ
- Essential Properties Realty Trust stock price target lowered by Stifel
- エバコアISI、成長見通しによりエッセンシャル・プロパティーズ・リアルティ・トラストの格付けを引き上げ
- Essential Properties Realty Trust stock rating upgraded by Evercore ISI on growth outlook
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- 5 Reasons to Add VICI Properties Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Essential Properties Realty Trust declares $0.30 quarterly dividend
- VICI Properties Rewards Shareholders With 4% Dividend Hike
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Is Realty Income Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Realty Income: $60 Per Share Checked, Let's Talk About $70 (NYSE:O)
- Essential Properties Realty Trust closes $400 million senior notes offering
- Stifel analyst names top picks in triple-net REIT sector
- Essential Properties Realty Trust prices $400 million in senior notes
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- These REITs Could Potentially Crush The Vanguard Real Estate ETF
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- Essential Properties Q2 2025 slides: 99.6% occupancy, $334M in new investments
- Essential Properties (EPRT) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Essential Properties earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
29.73 30.27
1年のレンジ
27.44 34.88
- 以前の終値
- 29.93
- 始値
- 29.85
- 買値
- 30.20
- 買値
- 30.50
- 安値
- 29.73
- 高値
- 30.27
- 出来高
- 3.292 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.32%
- 1年の変化
- -12.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K