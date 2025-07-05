Currencies / EPRT
EPRT: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
29.30 USD 0.61 (2.04%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EPRT exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.30 and at a high of 29.87.
Follow Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
29.30 29.87
Year Range
27.44 34.88
- Previous Close
- 29.91
- Open
- 29.85
- Bid
- 29.30
- Ask
- 29.60
- Low
- 29.30
- High
- 29.87
- Volume
- 1.445 K
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- -5.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.05%
- Year Change
- -14.63%
