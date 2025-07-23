QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EPRT
Tornare a Azioni

EPRT: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

30.12 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPRT ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.81 e ad un massimo di 30.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPRT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.81 30.22
Intervallo Annuale
27.44 34.88
Chiusura Precedente
30.20
Apertura
30.15
Bid
30.12
Ask
30.42
Minimo
29.81
Massimo
30.22
Volume
1.986 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.26%
Variazione Mensile
-3.21%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.56%
Variazione Annuale
-12.24%
20 settembre, sabato