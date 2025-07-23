Valute / EPRT
EPRT: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
30.12 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPRT ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.81 e ad un massimo di 30.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.81 30.22
Intervallo Annuale
27.44 34.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.20
- Apertura
- 30.15
- Bid
- 30.12
- Ask
- 30.42
- Minimo
- 29.81
- Massimo
- 30.22
- Volume
- 1.986 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.24%
20 settembre, sabato