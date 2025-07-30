通貨 / CMS
CMS: CMS Energy Corporation
70.19 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CMSの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.76の安値と70.67の高値で取引されました。
CMS Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
69.76 70.67
1年のレンジ
63.97 76.45
- 以前の終値
- 70.35
- 始値
- 70.25
- 買値
- 70.19
- 買値
- 70.49
- 安値
- 69.76
- 高値
- 70.67
- 出来高
- 3.303 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.29%
- 1年の変化
- -0.57%
