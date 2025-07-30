Valute / CMS
CMS: CMS Energy Corporation
70.13 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMS ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.81 e ad un massimo di 70.54.
Segui le dinamiche di CMS Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.81 70.54
Intervallo Annuale
63.97 76.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.19
- Apertura
- 70.48
- Bid
- 70.13
- Ask
- 70.43
- Minimo
- 69.81
- Massimo
- 70.54
- Volume
- 4.945 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.65%
20 settembre, sabato