CMS: CMS Energy Corporation

70.35 USD 0.38 (0.54%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CMS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 70.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 71.14.

Rango diario
70.26 71.14
Rango anual
63.97 76.45
Cierres anteriores
69.97
Open
70.33
Bid
70.35
Ask
70.65
Low
70.26
High
71.14
Volumen
3.245 K
Cambio diario
0.54%
Cambio mensual
-1.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
-6.07%
Cambio anual
-0.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B