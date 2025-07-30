Moedas / CMS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CMS: CMS Energy Corporation
70.29 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMS para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.76 e o mais alto foi 70.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CMS Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMS Notícias
- The Preferred Dividend Of CMS Energy Has Become Less Attractive (NYSE:CMS.PR.C)
- CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Energy Corporation - Special Call - Slideshow (NYSE:CMS)
- Medicare Advantage brokers could now focus more on making money and on commercials than on your healthcare
- CMS Energy Set to Benefit From Renewable Growth & Capital Deployment
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Consumers Energy declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
- NRG Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- NiSource Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Duke Energy Q2 Earnings Higher Than Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- CMS Energy stock price target raised to $74 from $68 at Mizuho
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 EPS Jumps 7.6%
- Ameren Q2 Earnings Higher Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CMS Energy Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMS)
- CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CMS Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- CMS Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Clean energy investments drive growth outlook
- Countdown to CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Faixa diária
69.76 70.33
Faixa anual
63.97 76.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.35
- Open
- 70.25
- Bid
- 70.29
- Ask
- 70.59
- Low
- 69.76
- High
- 70.33
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.15%
- Mudança anual
- -0.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh