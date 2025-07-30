Currencies / CMS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMS: CMS Energy Corporation
70.62 USD 0.97 (1.35%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMS exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.57 and at a high of 71.44.
Follow CMS Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMS News
- The Preferred Dividend Of CMS Energy Has Become Less Attractive (NYSE:CMS.PR.C)
- CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Energy Corporation - Special Call - Slideshow (NYSE:CMS)
- Medicare Advantage brokers could now focus more on making money and on commercials than on your healthcare
- CMS Energy Set to Benefit From Renewable Growth & Capital Deployment
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Consumers Energy declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
- NRG Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- NiSource Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Duke Energy Q2 Earnings Higher Than Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- CMS Energy stock price target raised to $74 from $68 at Mizuho
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 EPS Jumps 7.6%
- Ameren Q2 Earnings Higher Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CMS Energy Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMS)
- CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CMS Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- CMS Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Clean energy investments drive growth outlook
- Countdown to CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Daily Range
70.57 71.44
Year Range
63.97 76.45
- Previous Close
- 71.59
- Open
- 71.15
- Bid
- 70.62
- Ask
- 70.92
- Low
- 70.57
- High
- 71.44
- Volume
- 688
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- -1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.71%
- Year Change
- 0.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%