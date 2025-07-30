货币 / CMS
CMS: CMS Energy Corporation
69.97 USD 1.62 (2.26%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CMS汇率已更改-2.26%。当日，交易品种以低点69.92和高点71.44进行交易。
关注CMS Energy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
69.92 71.44
年范围
63.97 76.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.59
- 开盘价
- 71.15
- 卖价
- 69.97
- 买价
- 70.27
- 最低价
- 69.92
- 最高价
- 71.44
- 交易量
- 2.584 K
- 日变化
- -2.26%
- 月变化
- -2.24%
- 6个月变化
- -6.58%
- 年变化
- -0.88%
