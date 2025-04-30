通貨 / CCM
CCM: Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ADS (Each represents
5.14 USD 0.51 (9.03%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CCMの今日の為替レートは、-9.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.12の安値と5.63の高値で取引されました。
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ADS (Each represents ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CCM News
- Concord Medical subsidiary announces interim results on Hong Kong Exchange
- Concord Healthcare completes share placement on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
- Concord Healthcare to issue 48.7 million new shares in Hong Kong placement
- Guangzhou center completes China’s first proton therapy for eye cancer
- Concord Medical issues supplemental announcement on 2024 annual report
- Concord Medical Services announces change in controlling shareholders at subsidiary
- concord medical services completes share placement on hong kong exchange
- Concord Healthcare Announces Official Release of the Proton Therapy Large Model
- Western Digital Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Wingstop, Qorvo, Seagate And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
1日のレンジ
5.12 5.63
1年のレンジ
3.80 10.62
- 以前の終値
- 5.65
- 始値
- 5.42
- 買値
- 5.14
- 買値
- 5.44
- 安値
- 5.12
- 高値
- 5.63
- 出来高
- 5
- 1日の変化
- -9.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.79%
- 1年の変化
- -26.57%
