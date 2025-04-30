クォートセクション
CCM: Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ADS (Each represents

5.14 USD 0.51 (9.03%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CCMの今日の為替レートは、-9.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.12の安値と5.63の高値で取引されました。

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ADS (Each represents ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.12 5.63
1年のレンジ
3.80 10.62
以前の終値
5.65
始値
5.42
買値
5.14
買値
5.44
安値
5.12
高値
5.63
出来高
5
1日の変化
-9.03%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.17%
6ヶ月の変化
31.79%
1年の変化
-26.57%
