货币 / CCM
CCM: Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ADS (Each represents
5.75 USD 0.04 (0.70%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CCM汇率已更改0.70%。当日，交易品种以低点5.53和高点5.75进行交易。
关注Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ADS (Each represents 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCM新闻
- Concord Medical subsidiary announces interim results on Hong Kong Exchange
- Concord Healthcare completes share placement on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
- Concord Healthcare to issue 48.7 million new shares in Hong Kong placement
- Guangzhou center completes China’s first proton therapy for eye cancer
- Concord Medical issues supplemental announcement on 2024 annual report
- Concord Medical Services announces change in controlling shareholders at subsidiary
- concord medical services completes share placement on hong kong exchange
- Concord Healthcare Announces Official Release of the Proton Therapy Large Model
- Western Digital Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Wingstop, Qorvo, Seagate And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
日范围
5.53 5.75
年范围
3.80 10.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.71
- 开盘价
- 5.53
- 卖价
- 5.75
- 买价
- 6.05
- 最低价
- 5.53
- 最高价
- 5.75
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- 0.70%
- 月变化
- 6.09%
- 6个月变化
- 47.44%
- 年变化
- -17.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值