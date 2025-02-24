通貨 / CAC
CAC: Camden National Corporation
41.52 USD 1.70 (4.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CACの今日の為替レートは、4.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.16の安値と41.53の高値で取引されました。
Camden National Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAC News
1日のレンジ
40.16 41.53
1年のレンジ
34.53 50.07
- 以前の終値
- 39.82
- 始値
- 40.36
- 買値
- 41.52
- 買値
- 41.82
- 安値
- 40.16
- 高値
- 41.53
- 出来高
- 131
- 1日の変化
- 4.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.28%
- 1年の変化
- 0.58%
