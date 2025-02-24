통화 / CAC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CAC: Camden National Corporation
40.22 USD 1.30 (3.13%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CAC 환율이 오늘 -3.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.09이고 고가는 41.74이었습니다.
Camden National Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAC News
- Marie McCarthy to succeed Lawrence Sterrs as Camden National board chair
- Camden National Corporation (CAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Camden National misses EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- Compared to Estimates, Camden National (CAC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Camden National (CAC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Camden National shares drop after Q2 earnings miss
- Camden earnings missed by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Camden National declares quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share
- Camden National Bank Selects Spiral to Empower Customers with Personalized Savings and Financial Wellness Tools
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
- Camden National: Anticipate Strong Growth For This Regional Bank (NASDAQ:CAC)
- Stock futures gain ground after Friday's Wall Street wipeout
일일 변동 비율
40.09 41.74
년간 변동
34.53 50.07
- 이전 종가
- 41.52
- 시가
- 41.33
- Bid
- 40.22
- Ask
- 40.52
- 저가
- 40.09
- 고가
- 41.74
- 볼륨
- 256
- 일일 변동
- -3.13%
- 월 변동
- -0.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.57%
20 9월, 토요일