通貨 / BIAF
BIAF: bioAffinity Technologies Inc

0.17 USD 0.01 (5.56%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BIAFの今日の為替レートは、-5.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.13の安値と0.19の高値で取引されました。

bioAffinity Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIAF News

1日のレンジ
0.13 0.19
1年のレンジ
0.13 2.24
以前の終値
0.18
始値
0.18
買値
0.17
買値
0.47
安値
0.13
高値
0.19
出来高
3.256 K
1日の変化
-5.56%
1ヶ月の変化
-29.17%
6ヶ月の変化
-75.36%
1年の変化
-91.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K