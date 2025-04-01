通貨 / BIAF
BIAF: bioAffinity Technologies Inc
0.17 USD 0.01 (5.56%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BIAFの今日の為替レートは、-5.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.13の安値と0.19の高値で取引されました。
bioAffinity Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BIAF News
- bioAffinity Technologies、1対30の株式併合を実施へ
- bioAffinity Technologies to implement 1-for-30 reverse stock split
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- bioAffinity Technologies amends warrant terms, reduces shares issuable under May 2025 warrants
- BIAF Stock Down Following Q2 Earnings Despite CyPath Lung Growth
- bioAffinity Technologies appoints two new directors to board
- bioAffinity Technologies earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- bioAffinity Technologies raises $1.2 million in private placement
- bioAffinity Technologies secures Canadian patent for lung cancer test
- bioAffinity Technologies receives Chinese patent for cancer therapy
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO Maria Zannes Appointed to American Lung Association in Texas’ Leadership Board
- bioAffinity Technologies Works With Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight ® Logistics to Help Meet Demand for CyPath ® Lung
- bioAffinity Technologies names new chief medical officer
- bioAffinity Technologies earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; US Trade Deficit Widens In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; US Construction Spending Rises In February - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- Dow Dips Over 400 Points; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- What's Going On With BioAffinity Shares Tuesday? - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed After Disappointing Q1 Performance: 'April Does Better After A Weak Q1,' Says Expert - Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
1日のレンジ
0.13 0.19
1年のレンジ
0.13 2.24
- 以前の終値
- 0.18
- 始値
- 0.18
- 買値
- 0.17
- 買値
- 0.47
- 安値
- 0.13
- 高値
- 0.19
- 出来高
- 3.256 K
- 1日の変化
- -5.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -29.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -75.36%
- 1年の変化
- -91.90%
