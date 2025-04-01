Currencies / BIAF
BIAF: bioAffinity Technologies Inc
0.26 USD 0.09 (25.71%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIAF exchange rate has changed by -25.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.25 and at a high of 0.31.
Follow bioAffinity Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BIAF News
- bioAffinity Technologies amends warrant terms, reduces shares issuable under May 2025 warrants
- BIAF Stock Down Following Q2 Earnings Despite CyPath Lung Growth
- bioAffinity Technologies appoints two new directors to board
- bioAffinity Technologies earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- bioAffinity Technologies raises $1.2 million in private placement
- bioAffinity Technologies secures Canadian patent for lung cancer test
- bioAffinity Technologies receives Chinese patent for cancer therapy
- bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO Maria Zannes Appointed to American Lung Association in Texas’ Leadership Board
- bioAffinity Technologies Works With Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight ® Logistics to Help Meet Demand for CyPath ® Lung
- bioAffinity Technologies names new chief medical officer
- bioAffinity Technologies earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- What's Going On With BioAffinity Shares Tuesday? - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)
Daily Range
0.25 0.31
Year Range
0.17 2.24
- Previous Close
- 0.35
- Open
- 0.30
- Bid
- 0.26
- Ask
- 0.56
- Low
- 0.25
- High
- 0.31
- Volume
- 5.203 K
- Daily Change
- -25.71%
- Month Change
- 8.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -62.32%
- Year Change
- -87.62%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev