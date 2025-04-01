Währungen / BIAF
BIAF: bioAffinity Technologies Inc
4.74 USD 4.57 (2688.24%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BIAF hat sich für heute um 2688.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die bioAffinity Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
4.61 5.23
Jahresspanne
0.13 5.23
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.17
- Eröffnung
- 4.72
- Bid
- 4.74
- Ask
- 5.04
- Tief
- 4.61
- Hoch
- 5.23
- Volumen
- 359
- Tagesänderung
- 2688.24%
- Monatsänderung
- 1875.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 586.96%
- Jahresänderung
- 125.71%
