KurseKategorien
Währungen / BIAF
Zurück zum Aktien

BIAF: bioAffinity Technologies Inc

4.74 USD 4.57 (2688.24%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BIAF hat sich für heute um 2688.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.23 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die bioAffinity Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIAF News

Tagesspanne
4.61 5.23
Jahresspanne
0.13 5.23
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
0.17
Eröffnung
4.72
Bid
4.74
Ask
5.04
Tief
4.61
Hoch
5.23
Volumen
359
Tagesänderung
2688.24%
Monatsänderung
1875.00%
6-Monatsänderung
586.96%
Jahresänderung
125.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K